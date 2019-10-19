TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

TXZ237-192100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-192100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-192100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-192100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the

south.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around

60 coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around

60 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-192100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-192100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid

60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

around 70 coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-192100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-192100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-192100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-192100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph late shifting to the southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-192100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-192100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-192100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-192100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ226-192100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ213-192100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late night. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ300-192100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ200-192100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late night. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ199-192100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ212-192100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy late. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ211-192100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ210-192100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ197-192100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Partly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ198-192100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy late. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ177-192100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ178-192100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ179-192100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ164-192100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ195-192100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming cloudy early in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ196-192100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CDT Sat