TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019
_____
777 FPUS54 KHGX 100828
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 100827
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
TXZ237-102100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph late
becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the morning. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid
60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-102100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent
chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 60s
in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ437-102100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming
north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ214-102100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning. Breezy. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into
the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
in the lower 60s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
around 70 inland...in the lower 70s coast.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ238-102100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming
north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ338-102100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the
upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ438-102100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling
into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
$$
TXZ235-102100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-102100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ313-102100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms
likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ236-102100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the morning. Breezy. Not
as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-102100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the
mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-102100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling
into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph in
the morning becoming north increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ227-102100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late
becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
$$
TXZ226-102100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-102100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late
becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ300-102100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms
likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A
20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-102100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower
60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-102100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ212-102100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ211-102100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 70. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows
around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-102100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ197-102100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ198-102100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 60 percent chance late. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ177-102100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ178-102100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ179-102100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ164-102100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 60 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ195-102100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-102100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ176-102100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$