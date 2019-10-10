TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the morning. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 60s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. Breezy. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

around 70 inland...in the lower 70s coast.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler.

Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling

into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms

likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the morning. Breezy. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling

into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming north increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms

likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming north

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower

60s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows

around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 60 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 60 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

