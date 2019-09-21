TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

TXZ237-212100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ337-212100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ437-212100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight

chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-212100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a slight chance of showers

early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ238-212100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ338-212100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-212100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the late morning and early

afternoon, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-212100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-212100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ313-212100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ236-212100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-212100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ436-212100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

TXZ227-212100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-212100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A

20 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ213-212100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-212100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ200-212100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ199-212100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ212-212100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ211-212100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ210-212100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ197-212100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ198-212100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ177-212100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ178-212100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ179-212100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ164-212100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ195-212100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ196-212100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ176-212100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-212100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

