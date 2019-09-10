TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019
_____
929 FPUS54 KHGX 100843
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 100842
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
TXZ237-102100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-102100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-102100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ214-102100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ238-102100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-102100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ438-102100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-102100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-102100-
Coastal Jackson-
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-102100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ236-102100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-102100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ436-102100-
Matagorda Islands-
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ227-102100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ226-102100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-102100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ300-102100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 30 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-102100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ199-102100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ212-102100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-102100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-102100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-102100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-102100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-102100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-102100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ179-102100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ164-102100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
late evening and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-102100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the
evening. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ196-102100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
342 AM CDT Tue Sep 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thu