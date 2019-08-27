TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2019

_____

967 FPUS54 KHGX 270758

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 270757

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

TXZ237-272100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ337-272100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ437-272100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ214-272100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to

112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-272100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ338-272100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph inland...south 10 to 15 mph

coast. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower

80s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

in the lower 80s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ438-272100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ235-272100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 112 to 117.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ335-272100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-272100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ236-272100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

111 to 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ336-272100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-272100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ227-272100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ226-272100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ213-272100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-272100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ200-272100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ199-272100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds in the morning becoming east around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-272100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ211-272100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ210-272100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ197-272100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ198-272100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ177-272100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-272100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-272100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-272100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning