TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

TXZ237-262100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ337-262100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-262100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-262100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late. A slight chance

of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-262100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-262100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in

the lower 80s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around

80 coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-262100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ235-262100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ335-262100-

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-262100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-262100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ336-262100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-262100-

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-262100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-262100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-262100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-262100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late then rain 20 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-262100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ199-262100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-262100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ211-262100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ210-262100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ197-262100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ198-262100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-262100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-262100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-262100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-262100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-262100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ196-262100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ176-262100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ163-262100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CDT Mon Aug 26 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

