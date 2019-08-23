TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. Scattered thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 70 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. Scattered thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers late. Scattered
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers late. Scattered
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to
70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers late. Scattered
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers late. Scattered
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to
70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in
the lower 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms until
afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then
scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of
showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late
increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
Coastal Jackson-
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms and
a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to
50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Harris-Southern Liberty-
Including the cities of Baytown, Devers, and Pasadena
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then showers likely
and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to
60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers late. Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Matagorda Islands-
357 AM CDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers late. Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
