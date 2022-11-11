TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022 _____ 299 FPUS54 KFWD 111109 AAE ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 TXZ119-112230- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ118-112230- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ159-112230- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ158-112230- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ104-112230- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ103-112230- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ093-112230- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ092-112230- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ091-112230- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Colder with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ102-112230- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling to around 40 this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ101-112230- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ100-112230- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ115-112230- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ116-112230- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ117-112230- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ131-112230- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ132-112230- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ130-112230- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling to around 40 this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ129-112230- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 40 this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ141-112230- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling to around 40 this afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ142-112230- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY... .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling to around 40 this afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ156-112230- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ157-112230- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ143-112230- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling to around 40 this afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ144-112230- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ133-112230- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ134-112230- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ145-112230- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ146-112230- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ161-112230- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ160-112230- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ174-112230- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ175-112230- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ162-112230- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ147-112230- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ148-112230- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ135-112230- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ122-112230- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ121-112230- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ120-112230- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ105-112230- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ123-112230- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ107-112230- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ106-112230- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ095-112230- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ094-112230- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 509 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. 