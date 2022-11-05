TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ 195 FPUS54 KFWD 051921 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 TXZ119-052315- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ118-052315- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ159-052315- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ158-052315- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ104-052315- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ103-052315- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ093-052315- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ092-052315- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ091-052315- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ102-052315- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ101-052315- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ100-052315- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ115-052315- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ116-052315- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ117-052315- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ131-052315- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. More humid with lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ132-052315- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ130-052315- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ129-052315- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ141-052315- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ142-052315- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ156-052315- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ157-052315- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ143-052315- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ144-052315- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ133-052315- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ134-052315- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ145-052315- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ146-052315- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ161-052315- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ160-052315- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ174-052315- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ175-052315- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ162-052315- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ147-052315- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ148-052315- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ135-052315- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ122-052315- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ121-052315- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ120-052315- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ105-052315- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ123-052315- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ107-052315- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ106-052315- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ095-052315- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ094-052315- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. 