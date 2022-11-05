TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

FPUS54 KFWD 051921

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

TXZ119-052315-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ118-052315-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ159-052315-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ158-052315-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ104-052315-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ103-052315-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ093-052315-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ092-052315-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower

60s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ091-052315-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ102-052315-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ101-052315-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ100-052315-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ115-052315-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ116-052315-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ117-052315-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ131-052315-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. More humid with lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ132-052315-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ130-052315-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ129-052315-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows around

40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ141-052315-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ142-052315-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ156-052315-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ157-052315-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ143-052315-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ144-052315-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ133-052315-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ134-052315-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ145-052315-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ146-052315-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ161-052315-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ160-052315-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ174-052315-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ175-052315-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ162-052315-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ147-052315-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ148-052315-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ135-052315-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ122-052315-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ121-052315-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ120-052315-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ105-052315-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ123-052315-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ107-052315-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ106-052315-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ095-052315-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ094-052315-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

221 PM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

