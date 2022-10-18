TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

349 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

