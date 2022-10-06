TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

_____

980 FPUS54 KFWD 061028

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

TXZ119-061130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ118-061130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ159-061130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ158-061130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-061130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ103-061130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-061130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ092-061130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ091-061130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ102-061130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ101-061130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-061130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ115-061130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ116-061130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ117-061130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-061130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ132-061130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ130-061130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ129-061130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-061130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-061130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-061130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-061130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-061130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-061130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-061130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-061130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ145-061130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ146-061130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ161-061130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ160-061130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ174-061130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-061130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-061130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ147-061130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ148-061130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ135-061130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ122-061130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ121-061130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ120-061130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ105-061130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ123-061130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ107-061130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ106-061130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ095-061130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ094-061130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

528 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather