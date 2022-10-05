TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022 _____ 049 FPUS54 KFWD 052016 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 TXZ119-052345- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ118-052345- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ159-052345- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ158-052345- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ104-052345- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ103-052345- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ093-052345- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ092-052345- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ091-052345- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ102-052345- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ101-052345- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ100-052345- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ115-052345- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ116-052345- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ117-052345- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ131-052345- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ132-052345- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ130-052345- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ129-052345- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ141-052345- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ142-052345- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ156-052345- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ157-052345- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ143-052345- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ144-052345- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ133-052345- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ134-052345- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ145-052345- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ146-052345- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ161-052345- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ160-052345- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ174-052345- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ175-052345- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ162-052345- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ147-052345- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ148-052345- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ135-052345- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ122-052345- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ121-052345- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ120-052345- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ105-052345- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ123-052345- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ107-052345- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ106-052345- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ095-052345- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ094-052345- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 316 PM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$