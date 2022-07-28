TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 27, 2022

736 FPUS54 KFWD 280807

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

TXZ119-282115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ118-282115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ159-282115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ158-282115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ104-282115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ103-282115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ093-282115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ092-282115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ091-282115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ102-282115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ101-282115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ100-282115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ115-282115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ116-282115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ117-282115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ131-282115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ132-282115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ130-282115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ129-282115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ141-282115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ142-282115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ156-282115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ157-282115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ143-282115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ144-282115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ133-282115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ134-282115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ145-282115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ146-282115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ161-282115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ160-282115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ174-282115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ175-282115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ162-282115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ147-282115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ148-282115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ135-282115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ122-282115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ121-282115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ120-282115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ123-282115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ105-282115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ107-282115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ106-282115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ095-282115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 90s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ094-282115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

307 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

