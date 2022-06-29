TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 90s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

308 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

