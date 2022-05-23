TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with highs around 80.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

121 AM CDT Mon May 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather