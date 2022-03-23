TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 _____ 204 FPUS54 KFWD 230800 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 TXZ119-232100- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ118-232100- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ159-232100- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ158-232100- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ104-232100- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ103-232100- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ093-232100- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ092-232100- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ091-232100- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ102-232100- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ101-232100- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ100-232100- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ115-232100- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ116-232100- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ117-232100- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ131-232100- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ132-232100- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ130-232100- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ129-232100- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ141-232100- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ142-232100- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ156-232100- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ157-232100- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ143-232100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ144-232100- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ133-232100- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ134-232100- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ145-232100- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ146-232100- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ161-232100- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ160-232100- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ174-232100- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ175-232100- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ162-232100- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ147-232100- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ148-232100- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ135-232100- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ122-232100- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ121-232100- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ120-232100- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ105-232100- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ123-232100- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ107-232100- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ106-232100- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ095-232100- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ094-232100- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 300 AM CDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather