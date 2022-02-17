TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

TXZ119-172215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 40s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance

of snow and sleet in the morning, then a chance of sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ118-172215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around

40 this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ159-172215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 40s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ158-172215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs around 50.

TXZ104-172215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance

of snow and sleet in the morning, then a chance of sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ103-172215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ093-172215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, snow and

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain and sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ092-172215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 19 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, snow and

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow and sleet in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill

values around 20.

TXZ091-172215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 19 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain, snow and

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow and sleet in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

TXZ102-172215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 19 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, snow and

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow and sleet in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ101-172215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 19 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain, snow and

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow and sleet in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind

chill values around 20.

TXZ100-172215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 19 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values around 20.

TXZ115-172215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 19 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow

and sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 30s.

TXZ116-172215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain, sleet with a slight chance of snow.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ117-172215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, sleet with a

slight chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ131-172215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ132-172215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ130-172215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, sleet with a

slight chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ129-172215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow. A chance of rain and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and sleet in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ141-172215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow. A chance of rain and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ142-172215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ156-172215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling

into the upper 40s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ157-172215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ143-172215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ144-172215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ133-172215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance

of sleet and snow in the morning, then a chance of sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ134-172215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ145-172215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ146-172215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ161-172215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ160-172215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ174-172215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s

this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ175-172215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler with lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ162-172215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Rain likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ147-172215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ148-172215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Rain likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ135-172215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Rain likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain

likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ122-172215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ121-172215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 40s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ120-172215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ105-172215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 70. Temperatures falling to around

40 this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ123-172215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower

40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ107-172215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 70. Temperatures falling to around

40 this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ106-172215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ095-172215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s

this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ094-172215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

314 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid

30s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

