TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

379 FPUS54 KFWD 150909 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

TXZ119-152215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ118-152215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ159-152215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ158-152215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ104-152215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ103-152215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ093-152215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ092-152215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ091-152215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ102-152215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ101-152215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ100-152215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ115-152215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ116-152215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ117-152215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ131-152215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ132-152215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ130-152215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ129-152215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ141-152215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ142-152215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ156-152215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ157-152215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ143-152215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ144-152215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ133-152215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ134-152215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ145-152215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ146-152215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ161-152215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ160-152215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ174-152215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ175-152215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ162-152215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ147-152215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ148-152215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ135-152215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ122-152215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ121-152215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ120-152215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ105-152215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ123-152215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ107-152215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ106-152215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ095-152215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ094-152215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 309 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. 