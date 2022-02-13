TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022

_____

766 FPUS54 KFWD 130916

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

TXZ119-132215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-132215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-132215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-132215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ104-132215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 13 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-132215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 14 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ093-132215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 14 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-132215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 14 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-132215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ102-132215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 15 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ101-132215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ100-132215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ115-132215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ116-132215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-132215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-132215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-132215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-132215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-132215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-132215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 15 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-132215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-132215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ157-132215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-132215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-132215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-132215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-132215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-132215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-132215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ161-132215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ160-132215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ174-132215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ175-132215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ162-132215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ147-132215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ148-132215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ135-132215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ122-132215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ121-132215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ120-132215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-132215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 15 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-132215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-132215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-132215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ095-132215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ094-132215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

316 AM CST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 15 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 35 mph are possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

