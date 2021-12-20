TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

TXZ119-202300-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ118-202300-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance

of sleet this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ159-202300-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and sleet

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ158-202300-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ104-202300-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ103-202300-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance

of sleet this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-202300-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet this morning. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ092-202300-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and sleet

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ091-202300-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and sleet

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ102-202300-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and sleet

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ101-202300-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ100-202300-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ115-202300-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ116-202300-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ117-202300-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain with a slight chance

of sleet this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ131-202300-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and sleet

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ132-202300-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and sleet

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ130-202300-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-202300-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ141-202300-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ142-202300-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ156-202300-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ157-202300-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ143-202300-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ144-202300-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and sleet

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ133-202300-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance

of sleet this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ134-202300-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ145-202300-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance

of sleet this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ146-202300-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ161-202300-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance

of sleet this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ160-202300-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ174-202300-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ175-202300-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ162-202300-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ147-202300-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ148-202300-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ135-202300-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ122-202300-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain this afternoon. No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around

50 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ121-202300-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ120-202300-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. No sleet

accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ105-202300-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon.

No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ123-202300-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon.

No sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ107-202300-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet

this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. No

sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ106-202300-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet

this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. No

sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ095-202300-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet

this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. No

sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ094-202300-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

352 AM CST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet

this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. No

sleet accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

