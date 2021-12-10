TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021 _____ 763 FPUS54 KFWD 100901 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 TXZ119-102215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ118-102215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ159-102215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ158-102215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ104-102215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ103-102215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ093-102215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ092-102215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ091-102215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ102-102215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ101-102215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ100-102215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ115-102215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ116-102215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ117-102215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ131-102215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ132-102215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ130-102215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ129-102215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ141-102215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ142-102215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ156-102215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ157-102215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ143-102215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ144-102215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ133-102215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ134-102215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ145-102215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ146-102215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ161-102215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ160-102215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ174-102215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ175-102215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ162-102215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ147-102215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ148-102215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ135-102215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ122-102215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ121-102215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ120-102215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ105-102215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ123-102215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-102215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ106-102215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-102215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ094-102215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 301 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. 