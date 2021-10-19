TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021 _____ 838 FPUS54 KFWD 191025 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 TXZ119-192115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ118-192115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ159-192115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ158-192115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ104-192115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ103-192115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ093-192115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ092-192115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ091-192115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ101-192115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ100-192115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ115-192115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ116-192115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ102-117-192115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ131-192115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ132-192115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ130-192115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ129-192115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ141-192115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ142-192115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ156-192115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ157-192115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ143-192115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ144-192115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ133-192115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ134-192115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ145-192115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ146-192115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ161-192115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ160-192115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ174-192115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ175-192115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ162-192115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ147-192115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ148-192115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ135-192115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ122-192115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ121-192115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ120-192115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ105-192115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ123-192115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ107-192115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ106-192115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ095-192115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ094-192115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 525 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather