TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

649 FPUS54 KFWD 171840

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

TXZ119-180000-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ118-180000-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ159-180000-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ158-180000-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ104-180000-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ103-180000-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ093-180000-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ092-180000-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ091-180000-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ101-180000-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-180000-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-180000-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-180000-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-117-180000-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-180000-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ132-180000-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ130-180000-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-180000-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ141-180000-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ142-180000-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ156-180000-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ157-180000-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ143-180000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ144-180000-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ133-180000-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ134-180000-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ145-180000-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ146-180000-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ161-180000-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ160-180000-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ174-180000-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ175-180000-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ162-180000-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ147-180000-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ148-180000-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ135-180000-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ122-180000-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ121-180000-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ120-180000-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ105-180000-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ123-180000-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ107-180000-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ106-180000-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ095-180000-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ094-180000-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather