TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021 _____ 649 FPUS54 KFWD 171840 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 TXZ119-180000- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ118-180000- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ159-180000- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ158-180000- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-180000- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ103-180000- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ093-180000- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ092-180000- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ091-180000- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ101-180000- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ100-180000- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ115-180000- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ116-180000- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ102-117-180000- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ131-180000- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ132-180000- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ130-180000- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ129-180000- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ141-180000- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ142-180000- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-180000- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-180000- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-180000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ144-180000- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-180000- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ134-180000- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ145-180000- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-180000- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ161-180000- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ160-180000- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ174-180000- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ175-180000- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ162-180000- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ147-180000- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ148-180000- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ135-180000- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ122-180000- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ121-180000- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ120-180000- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ105-180000- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ123-180000- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ107-180000- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ106-180000- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ095-180000- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ094-180000- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 140 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather