TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

190 FPUS54 KFWD 161820

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

TXZ119-162315-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ118-162315-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ159-162315-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ158-162315-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ104-162315-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ103-162315-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ093-162315-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ092-162315-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ091-162315-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-162315-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ100-162315-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ115-162315-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ116-162315-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ102-117-162315-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ131-162315-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ132-162315-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ130-162315-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ129-162315-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ141-162315-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ142-162315-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ156-162315-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ157-162315-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ143-162315-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ144-162315-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ133-162315-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ134-162315-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ145-162315-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ146-162315-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ161-162315-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ160-162315-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ174-162315-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ175-162315-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ162-162315-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ147-162315-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ148-162315-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ135-162315-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ122-162315-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ121-162315-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ120-162315-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ105-162315-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ123-162315-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ107-162315-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ106-162315-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ095-162315-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ094-162315-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

120 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

