TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021 _____ 732 FPUS54 KFWD 130819 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 TXZ119-132330- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ118-132330- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ159-132330- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ158-132330- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ104-132330- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ103-132330- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ093-132330- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ092-132330- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ091-132330- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ101-132330- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ100-132330- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ115-132330- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ116-132330- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-132330- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ131-132330- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ132-132330- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ130-132330- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ129-132330- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ141-132330- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ142-132330- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ156-132330- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ157-132330- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ143-132330- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ144-132330- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ133-132330- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ134-132330- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ145-132330- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ146-132330- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ161-132330- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ160-132330- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ174-132330- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ175-132330- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ162-132330- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ147-132330- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ148-132330- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ135-132330- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ122-132330- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ121-132330- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ120-132330- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ105-132330- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ123-132330- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ107-132330- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ106-132330- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ095-132330- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ094-132330- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 319 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather