TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021 _____ 756 FPUS54 KFWD 080802 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 TXZ119-082145- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ118-082145- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ159-082145- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ158-082145- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ104-082145- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ103-082145- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ093-082145- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ092-082145- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ091-082145- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ101-082145- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ100-082145- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ115-082145- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ116-082145- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-082145- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ131-082145- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ132-082145- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ130-082145- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ129-082145- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ141-082145- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ142-082145- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ156-082145- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ157-082145- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ143-082145- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ144-082145- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ133-082145- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ134-082145- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ145-082145- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ146-082145- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ161-082145- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ160-082145- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ174-082145- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ175-082145- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ162-082145- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ147-082145- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ148-082145- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ135-082145- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ122-082145- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ121-082145- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ120-082145- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ105-082145- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ123-082145- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ107-082145- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ106-082145- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ095-082145- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ094-082145- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 302 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. 