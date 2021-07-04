TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 3, 2021 _____ 408 FPUS54 KFWD 040800 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 TXZ119-042130- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ118-042130- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ159-042130- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ158-042130- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ104-042130- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ103-042130- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ093-042130- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ092-042130- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ091-042130- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ101-042130- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ100-042130- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ115-042130- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ116-042130- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ102-117-042130- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ131-042130- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ132-042130- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ130-042130- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ129-042130- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ141-042130- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ142-042130- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ156-042130- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ157-042130- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ143-042130- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ144-042130- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ133-042130- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ134-042130- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ145-042130- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ146-042130- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ161-042130- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ160-042130- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ174-042130- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ175-042130- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ162-042130- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ147-042130- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ148-042130- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ135-042130- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ122-042130- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ121-042130- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ120-042130- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ105-042130- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ123-042130- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ107-042130- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ106-042130- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ095-042130- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ094-042130- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 300 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather