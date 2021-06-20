TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021 _____ 985 FPUS54 KFWD 200813 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 TXZ119-202115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ118-202115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ159-202115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ158-202115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ104-202115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ103-202115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ093-202115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ092-202115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ091-202115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling to around 80 in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ101-202115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ100-202115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ115-202115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ116-202115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-202115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ131-202115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ132-202115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ130-202115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ129-202115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ141-202115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ142-202115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ156-202115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ157-202115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ143-202115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ144-202115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ133-202115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ134-202115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ145-202115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ146-202115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ161-202115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ160-202115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ174-202115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ175-202115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ162-202115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ147-202115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ148-202115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ135-202115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ122-202115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ121-202115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ120-202115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ105-202115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ123-202115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ107-202115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ106-202115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ095-202115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ094-202115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 313 AM CDT Sun Jun 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather