Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

TXZ119-132115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ118-132115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ159-132115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ158-132115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ104-132115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ103-132115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ093-132115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ092-132115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ091-132115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ101-132115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ100-132115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ115-132115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ116-132115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ102-117-132115-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ131-132115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ132-132115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ130-132115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ129-132115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ141-132115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ142-132115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ156-132115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ157-132115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ143-132115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ144-132115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ133-132115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ134-132115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ145-132115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ146-132115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ161-132115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ160-132115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ174-132115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ175-132115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ162-132115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ147-132115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ148-132115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ135-132115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ122-132115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ121-132115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ120-132115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ105-132115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ123-132115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ107-132115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ106-132115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ095-132115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ094-132115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

330 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

