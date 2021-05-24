TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021 _____ 946 FPUS54 KFWD 240848 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 TXZ119-242115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ118-242115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ159-242115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ158-242115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ104-242115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ103-242115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ093-242115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ092-242115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ091-242115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ101-242115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ100-242115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ115-242115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ116-242115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ102-117-242115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ131-242115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ132-242115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ130-242115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ129-242115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ141-242115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ142-242115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ156-242115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ157-242115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ143-242115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ144-242115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ133-242115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ134-242115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ145-242115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ146-242115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ161-242115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ160-242115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ174-242115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ175-242115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ162-242115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ147-242115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ148-242115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ135-242115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ122-242115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ121-242115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ120-242115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ105-242115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ123-242115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ107-242115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ106-242115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ095-242115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ094-242115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 348 AM CDT Mon May 24 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. 