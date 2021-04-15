TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

531 FPUS54 KFWD 150737

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

TXZ119-150915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ118-150915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ159-150915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-150915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ104-150915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ103-150915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ093-150915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-150915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ091-150915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ101-150915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ100-150915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ115-150915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ116-150915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ102-117-150915-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ131-150915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ132-150915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ130-150915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ129-150915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ141-150915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ142-150915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ156-150915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-150915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-150915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ144-150915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ133-150915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ134-150915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ145-150915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ146-150915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ161-150915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ160-150915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ174-150915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ175-150915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ162-150915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ147-150915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ148-150915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ135-150915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ122-150915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ121-150915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ120-150915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ105-150915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ123-150915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ107-150915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ106-150915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ095-150915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ094-150915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

237 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

