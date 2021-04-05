TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 4, 2021

_____

872 FPUS54 KFWD 050823

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

TXZ119-052115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ118-052115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ159-052115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ158-052115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ104-052115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ103-052115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ093-052115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ092-052115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ091-052115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 60.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ102-052115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ101-052115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-052115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-052115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-052115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ117-052115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-052115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ132-052115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ130-052115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-052115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ141-052115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ142-052115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ156-052115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-052115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ143-052115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ144-052115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ133-052115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ134-052115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ145-052115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ146-052115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ161-052115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ160-052115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ174-052115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ175-052115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ162-052115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ147-052115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ148-052115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ135-052115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ122-052115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ121-052115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ120-052115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ105-052115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ123-052115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ107-052115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ106-052115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ095-052115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ094-052115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

323 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather