Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

TXZ119-222215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ118-222215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ159-222215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ158-222215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ104-222215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ103-222215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ093-222215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ092-222215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ091-222215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ102-222215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ101-222215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ100-222215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ115-222215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ116-222215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ117-222215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ131-222215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ132-222215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ130-222215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ129-222215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ141-222215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ142-222215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ156-222215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ157-222215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ143-222215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ144-222215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ133-222215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ134-222215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ145-222215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ146-222215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ161-222215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ160-222215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ174-222215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ175-222215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ162-222215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ147-222215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ148-222215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ135-222215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ122-222215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ121-222215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ120-222215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ105-222215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ123-222215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ107-222215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ106-222215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ095-222215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ094-222215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

