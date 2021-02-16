TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021 _____ 937 FPUS54 KFWD 161104 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 TXZ119-162215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Around an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. Snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ118-162215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow, a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Around an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ159-162215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of sleet. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Up to one inch of sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Freezing rain likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ158-162215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, a slight chance of snow and sleet in the morning. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ104-162215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow, a slight chance of sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ103-162215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow, a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ093-162215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 14. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ092-162215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows around 17. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ091-162215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow this afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Not as cold with highs around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 16. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ102-162215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of sleet. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Around an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 17. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ101-162215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight chance of sleet this afternoon. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, snow likely with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Around an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 16. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ100-162215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of snow, a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this afternoon. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Up to one inch of snow and sleet accumulation possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 17. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ115-162215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain and snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 12. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ116-162215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet likely after midnight. Up to one inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ117-162215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow and sleet this afternoon. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow, sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Around an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ131-162215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow, a slight chance of sleet and freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Up to one inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around half an inch possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ132-162215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of sleet, freezing rain and snow in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Up to one inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ130-162215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ129-162215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in the evening, then freezing rain and snow likely after midnight. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 19. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 14. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30. Wind chill values around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ141-162215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow and sleet. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning. No snow accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ142-162215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below this morning. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of freezing rain and snow in the morning. No snow accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ156-162215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of sleet. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, a slight chance of snow and sleet in the morning. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ157-162215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of sleet. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Around half an inch of sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of up to a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ143-162215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of sleet. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ144-162215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow. A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Up to one inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ133-162215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Around an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ134-162215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow and freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. Freezing rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ145-162215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet and snow after midnight. Around an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ146-162215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of sleet. Freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional Around half an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 19. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Temperatures steady around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ161-162215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Up to one inch of sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional A light dusting of snow possible. Ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ160-162215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ174-162215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ175-162215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ162-162215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Sleet accumulation dusting or very light. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. No snow or sleet accumulation expected. Ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ147-162215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Up to one inch of sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of snow. Freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ148-162215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Up to one inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of snow. Freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional Very light snow or sleet accumulations possible. Ice accumulation of up to two tenths of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ135-162215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Around an inch of snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of sleet. Freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to two tenths of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ122-162215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a few hundredths of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then a chance of freezing rain, snow with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ121-162215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of sleet. Freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 17. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ120-162215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow, sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above. .WEDNESDAY...Snow, a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ105-162215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow, sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain. Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ123-162215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow, sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow, a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to less than two tenths of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ107-162215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain. Snow with a slight chance of sleet in the morning, then snow likely with a slight chance of sleet in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ106-162215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ095-162215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows around 17. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Additional little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ094-162215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 504 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow this afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows around 17. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$