TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 4, 2021 _____ 388 FPUS54 KFWD 050900 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 TXZ119-052215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values around 20. $$ TXZ118-052215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values around 20. $$ TXZ159-052215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ158-052215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ104-052215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ103-052215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ093-052215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ092-052215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ091-052215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. $$ TXZ102-052215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain, snow with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ101-052215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. $$ TXZ100-052215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. $$ TXZ115-052215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ116-052215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ117-052215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ131-052215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet and rain. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ132-052215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ130-052215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ129-052215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ141-052215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values around 20. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain, sleet and rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet and rain. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$ TXZ142-052215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values around 20. $$ TXZ156-052215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ157-052215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ143-052215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values around 20. $$ TXZ144-052215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values around 20. $$ TXZ133-052215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values around 20. $$ TXZ134-052215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ145-052215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ146-052215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ161-052215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ160-052215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ174-052215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ175-052215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ162-052215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ147-052215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ148-052215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ135-052215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ122-052215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ121-052215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ120-052215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values around 20. $$ TXZ105-052215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values around 20. $$ TXZ123-052215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ107-052215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ106-052215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-052215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values around 20. $$ TXZ094-052215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 300 AM CST Fri Feb 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet and rain. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. $$