TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

294 FPUS54 KFWD 030857

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

TXZ119-032300-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ118-032300-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ159-032300-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ158-032300-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ104-032300-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

TXZ103-032300-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ093-032300-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ092-032300-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ091-032300-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ102-032300-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ101-032300-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ100-032300-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ115-032300-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ116-032300-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

TXZ117-032300-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

TXZ131-032300-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ132-032300-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ130-032300-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ129-032300-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling

to around 60 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ141-032300-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ142-032300-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ156-032300-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ157-032300-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ143-032300-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ144-032300-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ133-032300-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ134-032300-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ145-032300-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ146-032300-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-032300-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-032300-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ174-032300-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ175-032300-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-032300-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ147-032300-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ148-032300-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ135-032300-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ122-032300-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ121-032300-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ120-032300-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ105-032300-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ123-032300-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ107-032300-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ106-032300-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ095-032300-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ094-032300-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

257 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

