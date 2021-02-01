TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021

155 FPUS54 KFWD 010915

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

TXZ119-012215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ118-012215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill

values around 20 in the morning.

$$

TXZ159-012215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ158-012215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ104-012215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ103-012215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ093-012215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ092-012215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ091-012215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ102-012215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40.

$$

TXZ101-012215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ100-012215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ115-012215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ116-012215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ117-012215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ131-012215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ132-012215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ130-012215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ129-012215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ141-012215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ142-012215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ156-012215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ157-012215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ143-012215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ144-012215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values around 20 in the morning.

$$

TXZ133-012215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill

values around 20 in the morning.

$$

TXZ134-012215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ145-012215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values around 20 in the morning.

$$

TXZ146-012215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ161-012215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ160-012215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ174-012215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ175-012215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ162-012215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ147-012215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ148-012215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ135-012215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ122-012215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ121-012215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ120-012215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ105-012215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40.

$$

TXZ123-012215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ107-012215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40.

$$

TXZ106-012215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ095-012215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as

low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ094-012215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

315 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather