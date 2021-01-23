TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

_____

998 FPUS54 KFWD 230946

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

TXZ119-232245-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-232245-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-232245-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-232245-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Temperatures

steady in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-232245-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ103-232245-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-232245-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-232245-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy fog.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ091-232245-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-232245-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-232245-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-232245-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ115-232245-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-232245-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-232245-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-232245-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-232245-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy dense

fog. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-232245-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-232245-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-232245-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-232245-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy

fog. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer

with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-232245-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy dense fog. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ157-232245-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ143-232245-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy dense

fog. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-232245-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

in the evening. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-232245-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and drizzle this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-232245-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog and drizzle this morning, then

patchy drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle in the evening. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-232245-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-232245-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ161-232245-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ160-232245-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-232245-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-232245-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-232245-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ147-232245-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs around 60.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ148-232245-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ135-232245-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ122-232245-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ121-232245-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ120-232245-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-232245-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ123-232245-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ107-232245-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ106-232245-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ095-232245-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ094-232245-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

346 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather