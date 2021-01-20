TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

TXZ119-202230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-202230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-202230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-202230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-202230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-202230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-202230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ092-202230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ091-202230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ102-202230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-202230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-202230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-202230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-202230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-202230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-202230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-202230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-202230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-202230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-202230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-202230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with

patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-202230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain with patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-202230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-202230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-202230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-202230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-202230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-202230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-202230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-202230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-202230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-202230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-202230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-202230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-202230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-202230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-202230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-202230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ121-202230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ120-202230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-202230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-202230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-202230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain with patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-202230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then patchy

drizzle after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ095-202230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then patchy

drizzle after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ094-202230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

449 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then patchy

drizzle after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

