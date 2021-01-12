TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 _____ 920 FPUS54 KFWD 121545 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 TXZ119-122215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ118-122215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ159-122215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ158-122215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ104-122215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ103-122215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ093-122215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ092-122215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ091-122215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ102-122215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ101-122215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ100-122215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ115-122215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog late this morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ116-122215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ117-122215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ131-122215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ132-122215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ130-122215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog late this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ129-122215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy freezing fog late this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ141-122215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy freezing fog late this morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ142-122215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy freezing fog late this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ156-122215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog late this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ157-122215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ143-122215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog late this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ144-122215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ133-122215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ134-122215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ145-122215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ146-122215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ161-122215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ160-122215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ174-122215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ175-122215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ162-122215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ147-122215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ148-122215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ135-122215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of freezing fog late this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ122-122215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy freezing fog late this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ121-122215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ120-122215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ105-122215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ123-122215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ107-122215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ106-122215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ095-122215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ094-122215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 945 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. 