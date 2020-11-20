TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
TXZ119-202215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ118-202215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ159-202215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ158-202215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ104-202215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s
in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ103-202215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s
in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ093-202215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ092-202215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the morning...then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ091-202215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the morning...then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ102-202215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ101-202215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ100-202215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ115-202215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ116-202215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ117-202215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ131-202215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. West winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ132-202215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s
in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ130-202215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around
60 in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ129-202215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s
in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ141-202215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ142-202215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ156-202215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ157-202215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ143-202215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ144-202215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ133-202215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ134-202215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ145-202215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ146-202215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ161-202215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ160-202215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ174-202215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ175-202215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ162-202215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ147-202215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ148-202215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ135-202215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ122-202215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ121-202215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ120-202215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ105-202215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ123-202215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ107-202215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid
60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ106-202215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ095-202215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ094-202215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
323 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
