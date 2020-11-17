TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
_____
211 FPUS54 KFWD 170859 AAB
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
TXZ119-172215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ118-172215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ159-172215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ158-172215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ104-172215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ103-172215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ093-172215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ092-172215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder with lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ091-172215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder with lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ102-172215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows
around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ101-172215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Colder with lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ100-172215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ115-172215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ116-172215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ117-172215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ131-172215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ132-172215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening...then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ130-172215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ129-172215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ141-172215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening...then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ142-172215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening...then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ156-172215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ157-172215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ143-172215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening...then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ144-172215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening...then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ133-172215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ134-172215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ145-172215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ146-172215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ161-172215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ160-172215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ174-172215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ175-172215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ162-172215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ147-172215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ148-172215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...
then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ135-172215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperatures
falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ122-172215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ121-172215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ120-172215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ105-172215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning...then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ123-172215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ107-172215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ106-172215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ095-172215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ094-172215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
259 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
24
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather