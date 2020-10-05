TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

TXZ119-052215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ118-052215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-052215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ158-052215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ104-052215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ103-052215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ093-052215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ092-052215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ091-052215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-052215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ101-052215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-052215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-052215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ116-052215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-052215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-052215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-052215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-052215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-052215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ141-052215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-052215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-052215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-052215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-052215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-052215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ133-052215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-052215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ145-052215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-052215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ161-052215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ160-052215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ174-052215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ175-052215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ162-052215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ147-052215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ148-052215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ135-052215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ122-052215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ121-052215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ120-052215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ105-052215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ123-052215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ107-052215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ106-052215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ095-052215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ094-052215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

420 AM CDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

