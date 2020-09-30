TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

