TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020
_____
592 FPUS54 KFWD 270808
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
TXZ119-272115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with
lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ118-272115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 60.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ159-272115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ158-272115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ104-272115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph
are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ103-272115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ093-272115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ092-272115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with
lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ091-272115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ102-272115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ101-272115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with
lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ100-272115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows
in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to
35 mph are possible in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ115-272115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-272115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler
with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ117-272115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ131-272115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ132-272115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows around
60. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ130-272115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north with
gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ129-272115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-272115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with
lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ142-272115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy,
cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ156-272115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler.
Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ157-272115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ143-272115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with
lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
north with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ144-272115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler.
Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ133-272115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ134-272115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ145-272115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ146-272115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening...
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ161-272115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ160-272115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ174-272115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ175-272115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid
with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ162-272115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid
with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ147-272115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid
with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ148-272115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid
with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ135-272115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening...then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ122-272115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid
with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ121-272115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ120-272115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ105-272115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind
gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ123-272115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ107-272115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ106-272115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ095-272115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ094-272115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
308 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in
the evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the north with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather