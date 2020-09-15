TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 14, 2020
_____
152 FPUS54 KFWD 150736
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
TXZ119-152145-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-152145-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-152145-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-152145-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-152145-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-152145-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-152145-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ092-152145-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-152145-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-152145-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-152145-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-152145-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-152145-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ116-152145-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-152145-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-152145-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-152145-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-152145-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-152145-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-152145-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-152145-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-152145-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-152145-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-152145-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-152145-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-152145-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-152145-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-152145-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-152145-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-152145-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ160-152145-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ174-152145-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ175-152145-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ162-152145-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ147-152145-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ148-152145-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ135-152145-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ122-152145-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ121-152145-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ120-152145-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ105-152145-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ123-152145-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ107-152145-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ106-152145-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ095-152145-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ094-152145-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
236 AM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy