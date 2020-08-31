TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020
_____
702 FPUS54 KFWD 310828
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
TXZ119-312145-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index readings up to
108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-312145-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to
109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-312145-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-312145-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-312145-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ103-312145-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-312145-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ092-312145-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Heat index readings up
to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ091-312145-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ102-312145-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ101-312145-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ100-312145-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Heat index readings up to 109 this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-312145-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-312145-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Not as warm. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-312145-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-312145-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid
with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-312145-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Heat index readings up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-312145-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ129-312145-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-312145-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-312145-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-312145-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-312145-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-312145-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-312145-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-312145-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-312145-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index readings up
to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-312145-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-312145-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-312145-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-312145-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-312145-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
328 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 111 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY