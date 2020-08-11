TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020
_____
188 FPUS54 KFWD 110730
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
TXZ119-112115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-112115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-112115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-112115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ104-112115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-112115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-112115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-112115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-112115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-112115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-112115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-112115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-112115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-112115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-112115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-112115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-112115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-112115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-112115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-112115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-112115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-112115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-112115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ143-112115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-112115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-112115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-112115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-112115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-112115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-112115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-112115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-112115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up
to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ175-112115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up
to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ162-112115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with
highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up
to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ147-112115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-112115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-112115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-112115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ121-112115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-112115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ105-112115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ123-112115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ107-112115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ106-112115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up
to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ095-112115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ094-112115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
230 AM CDT Tue Aug 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up
to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
_____
