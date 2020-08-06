TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
TXZ119-060915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ118-060915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ159-060915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ158-060915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ104-060915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-060915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-060915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ092-060915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-060915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-060915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-060915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-060915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ115-060915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ116-060915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ117-060915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-060915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ132-060915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ130-060915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ129-060915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ141-060915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ142-060915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ156-060915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ157-060915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ143-060915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ144-060915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ133-060915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-060915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-060915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ146-060915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ161-060915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-060915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ174-060915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ175-060915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ162-060915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ147-060915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ148-060915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-060915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-060915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ121-060915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ120-060915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ105-060915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ123-060915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ107-060915-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ106-060915-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ095-060915-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Temperatures steady around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ094-060915-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
114 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
