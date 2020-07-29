TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

_____

796 FPUS54 KFWD 290811

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

TXZ119-292115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ118-292115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-292115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-292115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to

106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ104-292115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to

108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-292115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ093-292115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-292115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-292115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-292115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-292115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ100-292115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ115-292115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ116-292115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-292115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ131-292115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-292115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-292115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ129-292115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-292115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-292115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-292115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-292115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-292115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-292115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-292115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-292115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ145-292115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-292115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-292115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-292115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-292115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ175-292115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-292115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ147-292115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-292115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-292115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ122-292115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ121-292115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ120-292115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ105-292115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ123-292115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ107-292115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

311 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FR